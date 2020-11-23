2020 American Music Awards Winner’s [VIDEO]

The COVID-19 pandemic has us all being extra careful and slowing down, however when it pertains to music awards, the tradition is carrying on, maybe a little differently but carrying on none the less.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Last night the 2020 American Music Awards hosted by Taraji P. Henson did happen at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and with Covid-19 protocols in place, the show had multiple live performances, in person presenters and even a small audience.

The big winner of the night goes to Taylor Swift taking home Artist of The Year, no one got the opportunity to snatch her award begging to differ because Taylor Swift was unable to attend in person. Taylor Swift also won music video of the year and favorite female pop artist, which allowed her to break the record of AMA career wins by a single artist with 32.

In other AMA news Nicki Minaj beat out both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP however the rap duo of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were able to snag FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP with their smash hit ‘WAP’. The Weeknd also shocked fans by showing up to accept his awards for FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST and FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B with his face bandaged up and bloody like he had been in a car wreck.

Take a look at the complete list of the 2020 AMA’s winners in the video below, plus highlights of the night if you keep scrolling.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: