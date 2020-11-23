CLOSE
How Ricky Schroder Helped Kyle Rittenhouse Get Released From Behind Bars

Kyle Rittenhouse is free after making his $2 million cash bail and serving less than 90 days in jail, despite killing two people.

Rittenhouse, who drove to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill., was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and other charges in connection with the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

One of those his lawyer, Lin Wood, has thanked is actor Ricky Schroder, best known for starring in the 1982-87 sitcom ‘Silver Spoons.’

According to TMZ, Schroder put in $150,000 to help get Rittenhouse, 17, released from Kenosha County Jail, whose sheriff, Sgt. David Wright, confirmed that the teen has been released through a statement.

As for the actor, he was also seen in a photo with Rittenhouse that Wood posted on Twitter with a phrase that has angered a lot of people online:

Also, can we just discuss how blatantly disrespectful it is for them to even use “FREE AT LAST!!!” as terminology associated with a 17-year-old gun toting “alleged” killer of TWO people? SMH.

Another famous individual who contributed to Rittenhouse’s bail was My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell as mentioned in the tweet above.

Rittenhouse maintains that he was acting in “self-defense.”

His release from prison has divided users and a lot of people all over the United States.  Many are calling him a “hero,” while more a slamming his bail after killing two people.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to express her outrage on Rittenhouse being released from jail and calling it a “double standard.”

