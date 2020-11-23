How Ricky Schroder Helped Kyle Rittenhouse Get Released From Behind Bars

Kyle Rittenhouse is free after making his $2 million cash bail and serving less than 90 days in jail, despite killing two people.
From Bossip:
Rittenhouse, who drove to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill., was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and other charges in connection with the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.
One of those his lawyer, Lin Wood, has thanked is actor Ricky Schroder, best known for starring in the 1982-87 sitcom ‘Silver Spoons.’
According to TMZ, Schroder put in $150,000 to help get Rittenhouse, 17, released from Kenosha County Jail, whose sheriff, Sgt. David Wright, confirmed that the teen has been released through a statement.
As for the actor, he was also seen in a photo with Rittenhouse that Wood posted on Twitter with a phrase that has angered a lot of people online:
Also, can we just discuss how blatantly disrespectful it is for them to even use “FREE AT LAST!!!” as terminology associated with a 17-year-old gun toting “alleged” killer of TWO people? SMH.
KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL.
God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail.
Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top.
Kyle is SAFE.
Thanks to ALL who helped this boy.
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020
Another famous individual who contributed to Rittenhouse’s bail was My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell as mentioned in the tweet above.
FREE AT LAST!!!
From L to R:
Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP
THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE
Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13
Thank you, All Donors.
Thank you, All Patriots.
Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020
Rittenhouse maintains that he was acting in “self-defense.”
His release from prison has divided users and a lot of people all over the United States. Many are calling him a “hero,” while more a slamming his bail after killing two people.
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to express her outrage on Rittenhouse being released from jail and calling it a “double standard.”
Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim & did the same thing in a diff context? For people who say “systemic racism doesn’t exist,” this is what it looks like: protection of white supremacy baked deep into our carceral systems.
Law and disorder.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 21, 2020
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of Bossip
First Picture Courtesy of VALERIE MACON and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Albert L. Ortega and Getty Images
Third and Fourth Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Bossip
MAGA Violence Marks March For Trump's America As DC Descends Into Chaos
MAGA Violence Marks March For Trump's America As DC Descends Into Chaos
1.
1 of 30
Re tweet this ! Get him arrested!!! #AntifaTerrorists #MillionMAGAMarch #assult pic.twitter.com/tftBQ2pC6X— jam- president elect (@freetospeakfree) November 14, 2020
2.Source:Getty 2 of 30
3.
3 of 30
A chud at the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC attacked a bunch of people before he got knocked out. pic.twitter.com/cELS2Orpbp— Chad Loder (@chadloder) November 15, 2020
4.Source:Getty 4 of 30
5.
5 of 30
There was a lot of violence today against attendees of the #MillionMAGAMarch. Now, a large crowd sings the American national anthem outside the Willard Hotel in DC. Video by @BGOnTheScene: pic.twitter.com/kq8PDv7Xfq— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020
6.Source:Getty 6 of 30
7.
7 of 30
A family with children are in tears as they are followed and harassed by antifa. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/ZKdqcyUtFK— Eastern Star (@Joknight007) November 15, 2020
8.Source:Getty 8 of 30
9.
9 of 30
“We’ve gotta clean the fence!” Trump supporters move in on the fence surrounding the White House to take down images and flowers put up by protesters here in DC #MillionMAGAMarch #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/JkNFD0rFFH— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 15, 2020
10.Source:Getty 10 of 30
11.
11 of 30
Trump supporters are smashing the Black Lives Matter boards put up on the buildings here in DC #MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump #DC pic.twitter.com/QFiet6pgvI— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 15, 2020
12.Source:Getty 12 of 30
13.
13 of 30
BLM-antifa rioters hurl projectiles and an explosive at people having dinner after the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC. pic.twitter.com/syDM7YQFrS— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
14.Source:Getty 14 of 30
15.
15 of 30
BLM groups threaten elderly couple and attempts to steal their Trump Flag #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1kIYO2mg4e— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020
16.Source:Getty 16 of 30
17.
17 of 30
Young couple in DC followed by crowd of BLM-antifa thugs who hit them and throw liquid on them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Lqo4evvviK— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
18.Source:Getty 18 of 30
19.
19 of 30
Antifa hit and steal young woman’s phone after the #MillionMAGAMarch. pic.twitter.com/ikc1feAEFk— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
20.Source:Getty 20 of 30
21.
21 of 30
a #Trump supporter is pushed to the ground and robbed while not being allowed to walk out of #BlackLivesMatterPlaza as antifa and #BlackLivesMatter surround him. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1xyGoXoz6b— eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 14, 2020