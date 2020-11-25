Dave Chappelle Ask Fans And Netflix To Boycott His Show [VIDEO]

Dave Chappelle is not a man that throws stones then hides his hand and right now he is throwing a brick at his own show.

A man isn’t a man unless he has convictions, convictions that he stands by no matter what and Dave Chappelle’s convictions are that when his show “Chappelle’s Show” popped up on Netflix and HBO Max that Viacom CBS, who owns the rights to the hit sketch show, licensed it for streaming without his permission, so Dave Chappelle is asking fans not to watch it and Netflix as well as HBO Max to stop streaming it. So Netflix honored the comedians request that came via his recent stand-up set “Unforgiven” a part of his “Intimate Socially Distanced Affair,” shared via Instagram. HBO Max is still streaming the show.

“I called my agent and said, ‘Is there anything I can do about this show?’ and he said, ‘Noooo,’” “Well, f–k you too, then. If you want something done right, I guess you have to do it yourself.”

Take a look at the video below

