EX-NBA Player Nate Robinson Got Knocked Da ‘Blank’ Out !? [VIDEO]

2020 has made a lot of people come out of their respective lanes to explore other ventures, however sometimes it best to stay in your lane because it’s a fact that when you weave in and out of traffic that increases your chances to go left of center and total out. A lesson that EX-NBA player Nate Robinson might have learned or be taken into consideration once he wakes up from getting knocked clean da _____ out last night by a YouTube Star Jake Paul.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Twitter has been going ham and has already developed a new challenge on former NBA player Nate Robinson for stepping in the ring with a YouTube Star Jake Paul as the Undercard for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight. It was kind of clear that Nate Robinson should probably stick to basketball when he was knocked out in the second round. Jake Paul that does have a professional boxing match under his belt as well as has bee training for a year, skills showed when landed eight punches. Three of them led to knockdowns, including the overhand right that ended the fight.

Hopefully Nate Robinson will turn his attentions to something he is actually trained to do that won’t lead to him being laid out like a baby, but seriously more importantly that won’t get him hurt.

Take a look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: