DC Homicide Detective Killed By Wife In Murder-Suicide

A Washington D.C. detective was shot and killed by his wife on Friday, who then turned the gun on herself.

Around 6 p.m. authorities arrived at the Waldorf, Maryland home of Metro Police Department Det. Timothy Francis, 50, where they discovered his body and that of his 41-year-old wife, Christina Lynn Francis, WSUA9 reports. Christina’s father alerted police after several attempts to contact them went unanswered. He went to the couple’s home and discovered their bodies.

DC Police Department confirmed the tragic news from their official Twitter account on Saturday.

“MPD Det. Timothy Francis, was tragically shot and killed in a domestic-related homicide yesterday. The suspect was also found deceased & @CCSOMD is currently investigating this case. Det. Francis had 20 years of service. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family & loved ones, the tweet read.

Under the post a user named @xxbabyashleyy who identified as Timothy’s daughter replied, “Daddy I’m so sorry that happened to you. I’m so heartbroken.”

Investigators are still piecing together what led to the tragic event. 12 hours prior, Christina shared a video of the couple’s wedding on Facebook, writing that the couple got “lost in petty s***” and the “marriage wasn’t put together for a great [reason].”

“We had 6 years of experience and [memories] that should have taken [precedence] over everything in everything we did,” she wrote. “I love you and what we had together…YOU AND I BELONGED TOGETHER AND ALWAYS…Tim and Christina Francis together.” She also shared a photo of her two children, calling them her “pride and joy” before adding “love you both with my heart.”

Neighbor’s are shocked and dismayed by the shooting, recounting that from the outside it looked like all was well.

“She had just walked past me walking her dog … and an hour and a half later, we heard the police sirens,” their neighbor Delancey Praylow III told WUSA 9.

“It’s sad because it feels like one of your own family members because we were all tight like that,” he continued.

Demetrius Wilson lives two houses down from Det. Timothy Francis and his wife, Christina. The first time he met Francis, he said he was sitting on his lawn playing Go-Go music. A friendship formed. Hear more from neighbors about what they say is a shocking loss on @wusa9 at 11. pic.twitter.com/dlPr1cFvOS — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) November 28, 2020

“You never know what people go through,” said neighbor Demetrius Wilson.

“Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult,’ MPD Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement, according to WTOP and WUSA9. “Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.”

Timothy followed in his father’s footsteps, who worked as a MPD detective for nearly 45 years.

Police are still investigating the incident while asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (301) 609-6571.

