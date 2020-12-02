The Bijou Star Files: Malik Beasleys Wife & Boo Busted Him Slidin Into DMs

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 2, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

WIFE ‘BLINDSIDED’ BY PIC W/ LARSA PIPPEN

Malik Beasley’s wife had NO IDEA the NBA star was hanging out with Larsa Pippen in Miami last week until she saw photos online … and she ain’t happy about it!

A Second Woman Who Was Allegedly Creepin’ With Malik Beasley Shares She Found Out He Was Dating Larsa Pippen On Social Media

Malik, who is still very much a married man, was also allegedly creepin’ with another woman, who was NOT happy when she found out about Larsa on social media, similarly to how his wife found out.

BARACK OBAMA Yeah, I Was Briefed On UFOs, BUT I’M NOT SAYIN’ WHAT’S UP!!!

Barack Obama got the lowdown as Prez on UFOs — or the lack thereof — and although he won’t say if space aliens are a thing, his facial reactions are more than interesting.

Marsai Martin Breaks The Guinness World Record For Youngest Hollywood Executive Producer

While most 16-year-olds are working their first jobs or learning how to drive, Marsai Martin is truly on a whole other playing field.

Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci Are Officially Back Together & Boo’d Up After He Recently Threw Her A Birthday Party

Lucci and Reginae have officially rekindled their relationship and were recently seen riding around together all boo’d up.

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Appears In Court For Pre-Trial Hearing

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer Eric Holder appeared in court on Tuesday and was told his trial wouldn’t begin for at least another three months.

William Barr Says There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud That Would Change Election

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of November’s election.

Dr. Dre Has To Reveal How Much He Earns And How He Spends His Money Within Three Days Or Faces $100k Fine

Dr. Dre has been ordered to reveal how much he earns and how he spends his money by Friday or else he’ll be slapped with a $100k fine.

DIDDY AND DRE IN DREAM ‘VERZUZ’?!?

Diddy battling Dr. Dre is the next epic “Verzuz” the people wanna see … the masterminds behind the battle show-turned-phenomenon know it too — and they’re not ruling it out.

SNOOP DOGG LAUNCHING PRO BOXING LEAGUE

The rapper has teamed up with Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh to launch a brand new pro boxing league called “The Fight Club” … and we’re told there’s already a blockbuster event in the works!

