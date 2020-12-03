Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID Superspreader!

New Orleans has lots of strict COVID-19 guidelines in place including no dancing, but that didn’t stop the 2020 Naughty N’awlins Swingers Convention from happening on November 14th.
In order to attend this year’s event, the 250 attendees were required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or test positive for the antibodies. Attendees were also required to keep a record of everyone they interacted with for more than 10 minutes with or without sexual contact and wear mask, but all that wasn’t enough to stop the virus from making this event a superspreader!
