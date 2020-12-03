Obama, Bush, Clinton Volunteer to Publicly Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The new 3 presidential amigos are doing it again, showing solidarity in a time when the country needs it the most.

The hot debate as we head in a new presidential administration on the coat tails of flu season with COVID-19 numbers going up and CDC quarantine times going down, is when the new COVID-19 vaccine that is supposed to help get us out the woods and back to normal, will you take it?

Well our forever President #44, Barack Obama, is putting himself out there with the help of other former Presidents Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican George Bush to help ease our minds by all 3 former leaders taking the vaccine themselves publicly. President Obama a recent interview showing his trust and faith in Dr Fauci, the former President said that if Fouci says it’s safe that’s good enough for him.

Will that help you make the decision of to take the COVID-19 vaccine or nah?

Take a look at the video below.

