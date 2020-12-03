CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Obama, Bush, Clinton Volunteer to Publicly Get COVID-19 Vaccine

US president Barack Obama - April 2013

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The new 3 presidential amigos are doing it again, showing solidarity in a time when the country needs it the most.

The hot debate as we head in a new presidential administration on the coat tails of flu season with COVID-19 numbers going up and CDC quarantine times going down, is when the new COVID-19 vaccine that is supposed to help get us out the woods and back to normal, will you take it?

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Well our forever President #44, Barack Obama, is putting himself out there with the help of other former Presidents Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican George Bush to help ease our minds by all 3 former leaders taking the vaccine themselves publicly. President Obama a recent interview showing his trust and faith in Dr Fauci, the former President said that if Fouci says it’s safe that’s good enough for him.

Will that help you make the decision of to take the COVID-19 vaccine or nah?

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Barack Obama , bill clinton , COVID-19 Vaccine , george bush

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
US president Barack Obama - April 2013
Obama, Bush, Clinton Volunteer to Publicly Get COVID-19…
 35 mins ago
12.03.20
Colossal Clusterfest - Colossal Stage - Day 1
Ice Cube Let The Election Dust Settle Now…
 41 mins ago
12.03.20
"Tales Of The City" New York Premiere
Actor Elliot Page, Formerly Ellen, Has Come Out…
 20 hours ago
12.02.20
Pharrell To Launch New Podcast Series, OTHERtone
 22 hours ago
12.02.20
Exclusives
Close