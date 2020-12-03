The Bijou Star Files: NBA, No Bubble, More Problems

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 3, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
NBA 48 PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID At Start Of 2020-21 Season
The NBA says 48 out of 546 players have tested positive for COVID-19 in its first round of testing for the 2020-21 season.
LeBron James And The L.A. Lakers Agree to 2-Year, $85 Million Max Contract Extension
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. His agent Rich Paul told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
TIKTOK NIGHTMARE MAN’S ALLEGED BREAK-IN CAPTURED As Woman Was Recording
A moment of meditation quickly turned into a frightening one for a woman whose TikTok recording caught the moment a man allegedly busted into her home.
COVID VACCINES MAFIA AIMING TO SNATCH MEDS
Get ready to see COVID-19 vaccines on the black market, probably even before you can get it legally, because organized crime's already gunning for the precious medication … according to Interpol.
CDC shortens quarantine period to 10 days with no symptoms
If a person tests negative, an even shorter quarantine is possible.
Travis Scott Reportedly Set To Earn Over $100 Million In 2020
According to Forbes, Travis Scott made $20 million with his McDonald's partnership. He is also reportedly set to make over $100 million in 2020, Forbes reports.
New Orleans Swingers Party Turns Into Super Spreader Event Linked to 41 Covid-19 Cases
In New Orleans, a sex-positive swingers convention has been linked to 41 positive Covid-19 test, according to the party's organizer.
Trump Reportedly Planning To Announce 2024 Presidential Run During Joe Biden’s Inauguration
Inside sources reportedly reveal that in addition to Trump currently hashing out a presidential run in 2024, he is also fine-tuning the specifics to make his first steps to reclaim the White House.
RAPPER G HERBO Charged in Fraud Scheme …
G Herbo and his associates perpetrated a massive fraud to go on fancy vacations, fly on private jets and even buy "designer puppies" … so claim the feds.
GEORGE FOREMAN MIKE TYSON COULD MAKE A SERIOUS TITLE RUN
George Foreman was so impressed with Mike Tyson's performance against Roy Jones Jr. — he thinks the 54-year-old could still make a serious run at a heavyweight title RIGHT NOW.
