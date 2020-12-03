The Bijou Star Files: NBA, No Bubble, More Problems

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 3, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

NBA 48 PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID At Start Of 2020-21 Season

The NBA says 48 out of 546 players have tested positive for COVID-19 in its first round of testing for the 2020-21 season. READ MORE

LeBron James And The L.A. Lakers Agree to 2-Year, $85 Million Max Contract Extension

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. His agent Rich Paul told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. READ MORE

TIKTOK NIGHTMARE MAN’S ALLEGED BREAK-IN CAPTURED As Woman Was Recording

A moment of meditation quickly turned into a frightening one for a woman whose TikTok recording caught the moment a man allegedly busted into her home. READ MORE

COVID VACCINES MAFIA AIMING TO SNATCH MEDS

Get ready to see COVID-19 vaccines on the black market, probably even before you can get it legally, because organized crime’s already gunning for the precious medication … according to Interpol. READ MORE

CDC shortens quarantine period to 10 days with no symptoms

If a person tests negative, an even shorter quarantine is possible. READ MORE

Travis Scott Reportedly Set To Earn Over $100 Million In 2020

According to Forbes, Travis Scott made $20 million with his McDonald’s partnership. He is also reportedly set to make over $100 million in 2020, Forbes reports. READ MORE

New Orleans Swingers Party Turns Into Super Spreader Event Linked to 41 Covid-19 Cases

In New Orleans, a sex-positive swingers convention has been linked to 41 positive Covid-19 test, according to the party’s organizer. READ MORE

Trump Reportedly Planning To Announce 2024 Presidential Run During Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Inside sources reportedly reveal that in addition to Trump currently hashing out a presidential run in 2024, he is also fine-tuning the specifics to make his first steps to reclaim the White House. READ MORE

RAPPER G HERBO Charged in Fraud Scheme …

G Herbo and his associates perpetrated a massive fraud to go on fancy vacations, fly on private jets and even buy “designer puppies” … so claim the feds. READ MORE

GEORGE FOREMAN MIKE TYSON COULD MAKE A SERIOUS TITLE RUN

George Foreman was so impressed with Mike Tyson’s performance against Roy Jones Jr. — he thinks the 54-year-old could still make a serious run at a heavyweight title RIGHT NOW. READ MORE

