RHOA Kenya Moore Dishes On Dating Kanye West !? [VIDEO]

You always know when a new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is about to drop. Because whenever it’s that time they always send out the shadiest, messiest housewife they have on deck to stir the drama before episode 1 even airs. So who is the pot stirrer to open up season 13 now that Nene Leakes is gone? No other than Kenya Moore.

Kenya Moore sat down with Wendy Williams to discuss what’s been going on in Miss Don’t Come For Her’s life when she decided to spill the tea that she once dated Billboards Gospel Artist of The Year, Yeezuz himself, Kanye West but she had to let him go because he didn’t pay her any attention at his home, left her alone while he went off and watched some porn!?

Why is this relevant now? Because it’s messy and The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 starts this Sunday.

Take a look at all Kenya Moore had to say to Wendy Williams below

