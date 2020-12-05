CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Exclusive: Vivica A. Fox Talks “A Very Vivica Christmas Marathon”

Vivica A. Fox Interview

Source: AC The Plug / Vivica A. Fox

Actress Vivica A. Fox in an exclusive interview on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland sat down for a word with Bijou Star about how even through a pandemic she is blessed without the quarantine pounds but more importantly she wanted to share the news of her Christmas tradition that will carry on inspire of.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Vivica A. Fox will be bringing Christmas past to the present with ‘A Very Vivica Christmas Marathon’ and the Premiere of “Christmas Together” this Sunday, December 6th, on the ION network.

Christmas Together is about a brokenhearted New York painter, Ava (Anna Marie Dobbins), and a West Coast widower, Mason (Marc Herrmann), have their lives collide when Mason’s young daughter, Mia (Rylie Coe), rents out his guest house to Ava for Christmas, without her dad’s knowledge, in an attempt to convince her dad she is responsible enough to earn a dog for Christmas. Deb (Vivica Fox) the friendly neighbor is there to witness and encourage the blossoming relationship between Mason, Mia and Ava.

Take a listen below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

A Very Vivica Christmas Marathon , Bijou Star , ION , The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star , Vivica A. Fox

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Vivica A. Fox Interview
Exclusive: Vivica A. Fox Talks “A Very Vivica…
 2 hours ago
12.05.20
OK! Magazine Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals
RHOA Kenya Moore Dishes On Dating Kanye West…
 2 hours ago
12.05.20
Meek Mill GRAMMY After Party
It’s Official: Keyshia Cole VERZUZ Ashanti
 2 hours ago
12.05.20
Ray J & Princess Love Will Try To…
 22 hours ago
12.04.20
Exclusives
Close