Listen Live
EmpowerOne

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Published on March 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
OHFA 2024 Housing Seminar

Source: Crowl Media / Crowl Media

Are you interested in learning about homeownership? Wanna know what help is out there? We’ve got an opportunity for you to learn how to position yourself for generational wealth through homeownership…and we’re also giving you a chance to win money and free prizes! Join Urban 1 Cleveland and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency for Empower One, our live in-person housing event, on Saturday, April 13th at 10 AM at the Lakeshore Branch Cleveland Public Library, 17109 Lake Shore Boulevard. This free event will educate potential first-time homebuyers on how you can own a home for less than you pay in rent! There will be vendors and presentations from our special sponsors The Cleveland Realtist Association, Third Federal Savings And Loan and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

We’ve also got your chance to win prizes such as a $500 gift card, a brand new sectional, washer and dryer and much more! Learn how to qualify for help with your down payment and closing costs from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency at Empower One, Saturday April 13th at 10AM at the Lakeshore Branch Cleveland Public Library, 17109 Lake Shore Boulevard.

 

More from 93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close