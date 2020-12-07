CLOSE
National
Wendy Williams Addresses The Passing Of Her Mother

Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

The queen daytime talk, Wendy Williams is addressing the passing of her mother, Shirley Williams. Today, during the “Hot Topics” segment of the Wendy Williams Show , Wendy speaks on the passing of the mother saying her mother passed “peacefully and surrounded by love.”

News broke over the weekend that Shirley Williams passed after a journalist names Courtney Brown, revealed the news of the passing on social media. Shirley Skinner Williams was a learning disabilities resource specialist at the Bradley School in Asbury Park, New Jersey during her career as a teacher. She raised Wendy Williams and her two siblings, Wanda and Thomas, in Ocean Township, New Jersey after arriving there in 1959. She was also a member of the historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Besides her children, she leaves behind her husband, Thomas Williams, Jr.

 

 

