Futures BM Says He Threatened To Shoot His Shot During Babys B-Day Party

Can’t we all just get along!? In the case of rapper Future and one of his baby mama’s Brittni Mealy the future of co-parenting seems dim and grim.

According to a report Brittni Mealy the mother of Nayvadius Wilburn, AKA Future, the rapper showed up to their 8 year old son Prince birthday party clowning. According to Brittni Future threatened to shoot her during an exchange of very expletive words in which Future ended up leaving the party. Then Brittni did what most people do today and that is took her beef an allegations to the court of pubic opinion on social media before later deleting it, but not before some else snatched the blow by blow.

Why so much negativity? Because Future allegedly cursed at their son

Young Prince is one of eight of Future’s children.

