Pastor Jamal Bryant Addresses The Cheat Receipts #RHOPReunion

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 5

Source: Bravo / Getty

The drama all started on Sunday of all days!!  During the Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion RHOP Monique Samuels felt that Gizelle Bryant was spilling tea on her family she felt the need to return the favor with some piping hot tea of her own by telling Gizelle Bryant who is the wife of Atlanta Mega Church pastor Jamal Bryant that he has been singing Xscapes “Your My Little Secret” to someone other than her and she had receipts.  The confrontation left Gizelle Bryant speechless after she confirmed his phone number in the text.  Monigue Samuels concluded her read by referring to Pastor Bryant as Pastor Holly Whore which led into the question of would Pastor the pastor be sitting behind her during the reunion?  To which Gizelle Bryant responded with crickets.

So what/how did Pastor Jamal Bryant feel about the revelations that Monique Samuels brought to the RHOP pulpit?

Via Jamal Brayant’s personal Instagram page:

Give no energy to anything that doesn’t add to your joy, align with your purpose or pay any of your bills! Be at peace!

That message with the peaceful sounds of SWV’s hit slow classic ‘RAIN’ playing in the background of a video of a man that would appear to have more problems than The Word Eye Heard, with a banner stating “ME MINDING BY BUSINESS’.

AMEN!?

Take a look at Pastor Jamal Bryants post below

