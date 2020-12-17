Pastor Jamal Bryant: Don’t Bring Him Receipts Without The Cash Register [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Pastor Jamal took a few days to ponder what went on during the RHOP reunion and now he has a WORD for you all.

Pastor Jamal Bryant after being accused of being Pastor Holy Whore by Monique Samuels on The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion leaving his wife speechless, against his wife Gizelle’s wishes to not address it, after posting a mind your own business video on his IG, has went live in an over 20 minute video to address Monique Samuels allegations with his own receipts plus explain to people why you will never see him on RHOP.

Pastor Jamal Brayant started off his video with saying he is not going live with an apology but with some clarity. Pastor Brayant says he is not nor has he ever been an advocate of many reality television. A bone of contention between he and Gizelle has been her participation in the show. He also said you will never see him on the RHOP again because has been a gross representation of his character as well as ministry. Pastor Jamal Bryant then said you can’t bring him receipts if you don’t have the cash register.

“You labeled me a ‘Holy Whore.’ I’m not sleeping with anyone in my church. I have no babies in my church. I have no inappropriate relationship with anyone in my church,”

Pastor Jamal Bryant said he has been divorced for 11 years and in order to have a mistress you have to be married. He continued to read the text messages, stating that if you are going to read the text messages read all the text messages.

Take a look at the video below

