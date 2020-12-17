CLOSE
Omar Vizquel Addresses Spousal Abuse and Domestic Violence Accusations

BBA INDIANS-WHITE SOX VIZQUEL

Source: JOHN ZICH / Getty

News broke that one of the Cleveland baseballs most popular players during the team’s 1990’s heyday, short stop, Omar Vizquel, is being investigated by the Major League Baseball organization over allegations involving spousal abuse and domestic violence brought by his estranged wife Blanca Vizquel claiming that she was physically abused spanning throughout a decade.

Now the former short stop is stopping the domestic violence accusation ball before it gets into the outfield by releasing a formal statement that it’s a foul ball.

In an official statement tweet via Omar Vizquel’s official Twitter page the 53 year old, 24 year MLB star say’s that he cheated on his estranged wife and apologizes for that however he never physically abused her.

In an effort to set the record straight on the ongoing divorce proceedings with my wife, today I issued the following statement.

“Let me be clear and unequivocal,”  “I have never hit or been violent towards my wife, Blanca. Any accusation to the contrary is false.”

Read the complete official statement below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

