Man Took His Parents to Court in Michigan For Throwing Out His Porn Collection and Won

Usually, when there is a disagreement between the parents and a child, it’s always the parents that a majority of people would side with. However, this particular court case involving a Michigan man and his mother and father has a much outcome than many expected.

David Werking has won in his case against his parents, Beth and Paul Werking, according to MLive.com.

Werking took his parents to court after they “threw” away his porn collection. He had been living them for close to a year following a divorce before moving to Indiana.

The 42-year-old estimated the porn collection—which consisted of multiple boxes of films and magazines and what the judge called “a trove of pornography and an array of sex toys”—was worth $25,000 to $29,000. “There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said on Monday. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.”

The parents said they had a right to get rid of that particular property since they were also landlords.

Werking had assumed his parents would send the stuff to him after he moved to Indiana. When he saw that his prized collection of adult films and magazines were missing, his father explained to him through an email that he and his mother “did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff.”

At least on the bright side, Werking can relate a lot more to this 1987 Beastie Boys classic (especially with the line “Now your mom threw away your best porno mag (bust it!)”):

