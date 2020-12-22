CLOSE
Diddy Celebrates His Moms 80th Birthday With A $1 Million And A Bently [VIDEO]

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 26, 2019

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs mother Janice Combs has turned 80 years old and looks fabulous.  So if you were the King/Queen of Harlem World that credits your mama for everything that you are, what would you get her for the big 8 0?

Diddy surprised his mom with $1million and a brand spankin new Bently!!

Diddy did what Diddy does and threw his mother, Janice Combs,  a lavish birthday party at home with Mama Combs family surrounding her for the big surprise that was captured on video and posted by her grandson Christian “King” Combs.

Happy 80th birthday Janice Combs and Blessings of many many more.

Take a look at the video and photo below

Close