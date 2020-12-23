CLOSE
LeBron James Received Championship Ring #4 With a Surprise [VIDEO]

Lakers and Clippers on opening day

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

Last night was the night the Los Angeles Lakers had their ring ceremony for winning the 2020 NBA Championship Finals. LeBron James posted earlier that day on Facebook that the ceremony was kind of bitter sweet because his family wouldn’t be there to witness it.

“WOW!!!! Ring 💍 Night man!! It just hit me. Man o Man!!! Hate my family, friends and fans won’t be there to witness it 😞 though! Nevertheless I can’t believe I’m RINGING it up again! #TrulyBlessed🙏🏾#ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾”

Little did LeBron James know, that the pandemic wouldn’t allow his family to be there, but the pandemic didn’t stop them from presenting the Championship Ring to King James.

In a touching scene children from his I Promise School, his 3 children (Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri), his 2 uncles (Terry and Curt) and his mother Gloria James, the people that mean the most to LBJ, his family, made a way out of a pandemic way to present him with his 4th NBA Championship

CONGRATULATIONS King James AKA Just That Kid from Akron ‼

Get your tissue out and take a look at the video below

