THE BIJOU STAR FILES: Tristan Thompson Put The Titanic On Khloe’s Hand

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 23, 2020:

KHLOE KARDASHIAN MASSIVE ENGAGEMENT-LIKE RING WITH TRISTAN

Khloe Kardashian looks like she might be engaged to Tristan Thompson … and by “looks like” we mean the bling on her left ring finger is big enough to make Rose from “Titanic” green with envy. Read more

‘RHOP’ Stars Monique and Chris Samuels Fire Back at Jamal Bryant’s Cease and Desist with Legal Threats of Their Own

Monique Samuels isn’t backing down from her claim that Jamal Bryant had an inappropriate relationship with another woman while rekindling his romance with Gizelle Bryant — despite the fact Jamal sent her a cease and desist. Read More

MEEK MILLTOYS, CLOTHING TO PHILLY FAMILIES …Kids Excited, Dad Chokes Up

Meek Mill‘s spreading a ton of holiday cheer in his hometown for families impacted by the criminal justice system by delivering some great gifts, and one big surprise. Read More

Trump Pardons 15 People, Including Several GOP Allies, Mercenaries Convicted of Iraqi Massacre

President Donald Trump announced a batch of pardons, including forgiveness for two defendants who pleaded guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Read More

Keyontae Johnson diagnosed with myocarditis that has been linked to COVID-19

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson was just released from the hospital following his collapse on the court, but his health issues may linger as he’s been diagnosed with a heart condition. Read More

Tia Mowry says mother, grandmother taught her how to be ‘queen of the family’

Mowry revealed exclusively to theGrio that, in regards to raising her little ones, she draws inspiration from her own childhood and the legacy of her mother and grandmother. Read More

