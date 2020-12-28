THE BIJOU STAR FILES: Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome BABY GIRL

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 28, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Fumbled away: Cleveland Browns lose to New York Jets 23-16, fail to clinch playoff spot

However, they can still make the postseason with a win next week against the Steelers. READ MORE

Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome Daughter: Powerful Queen Cannon!

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell have welcomed a baby girl. READ MORE

CARDI B SETTLES LAWSUIT WITH EX-MANAGER ‘Feels Good to be Free’

Cardi B’s legal beef with her ex-manager is finally over — and she seems to be pretty dang pleased with the results. READ MORE

Jeremih Says He’s Not Sure If He Wants To Take The COVID-19 Vaccine & Explains Why He Still Wears His Hospital Bracelet

Jeremih is home for the holidays, and he’s still speaking out about his recent experience with COVID-19. READ MORE

Ashanti Gives Us An Update On Her & Her Family’s Health After Contracting COVID-19

Nearly two weeks ago, we all were patiently waiting for Ashanti and Keyshia Cole to have their ‘Verzuz’ battle when it was postponed due to Ashanti contracting COVID-19. READ MORE

‘SUPER GONORRHEA’ Cases Rise Due to COVID OVERUSE OF ANTIBIOTIC TO BLAME

2020 was the year of ‘rona, but 2021 could be another year plagued with a new ailment that’s apparently on the come up … “super gonorrhea,” which is getting a COVID assist. READ MORE

INNOCENT MAN DETAINED AT MALL POLICE APOLOGY NOT ENOUGH …We Need Real Change!!!

Jamar Mackey says the Virginia Beach Police Department’s apology for an embarrassing case of mistaken identity rings hollow … and he wants big changes at the PD. READ MORE

‘LION KING’ Live Production on Clubhouse … THOUSANDS DROP IN TO LISTEN!!!

Now, this is creative … a handful of Clubhouse users put on a live production of ‘The Lion King’ — complete with a full cast and choir — and THOUSANDS of people dropped in to listen live. READ MORE

DONALD TRUMP ‘Elitist Snobs’ In Fashion Biz DENIED MELANIA MAGAZINE COVERS!!!

Donald Trump has too many grievances to count … the latest being his anger that Melania has not graced a single magazine cover in the 4 years he’s been President, and he thinks he knows why. READ MORE

UNITED AIRLINES PASSENGER WHO GAVE COVID-MAN CPR FINALLY NOTIFIED… 10 Days After Exposure

It took 10 days — TEN DAYS — but finally, the United Airlines passenger who hovered over a dying, COVID-infected man for 45 minutes administering CPR has been contacted that he was exposed to the virus. READ MORE

TARAJI P. HENSON CONTEMPLATED SUICIDE DURING PANDEMIC

Taraji P. Henson revealed something shocking … she seriously flirted with the idea of suicide for 2 days during the pandemic. She was thinking about opening her home safe, grabbing her gun that was inside, and ending it all. READ MORE

Lala Gifts Carmelo Anthony A Diamond Pendant In The Shape Of Their Son For Christmas

Lala Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony didn’t disappoint! Lala shared on Instagram, a preview of a custom jewelry piece with her son’s face on it that he designed for his father, Carmelo Anthony. The piece, which came from Mazza New York, was truly a one of a kind piece. READ MORE

Viola Davis Says She And Her Husband Bathe Together Twice A Day

Quality time is something that we all need with our significant other. While bathing together on a regular basis may be a bit too much for some, Viola and her man , Julius Tennon, keep the intimacy in their marriage with two daily baths. READ MORE

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Their Baby Boy Ice Davis

Congrats are in order to the Wopster’s it looks like they received their Christmas gift two days early. READ MORE

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: