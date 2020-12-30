Happy Birthday Tyrese: Divorce, Stolen Car, Thief Bailout, Oh My

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

SHAME on Me, R&B singer Tyrese is closing out this historic, strange year of 2020 on an even stranger note. Tyrese announced, via social media, that he and his wife of 4 years would be getting a divorce, sad but not strange, but then his car is stolen out of his driveway, unfortunate not terribly strange, but what was strange was that the thieves that stole his car, were caught and arrested then Tyrese went and bailed them out.

Let’s start off with the divorce. Tyrese took to his own personal social media to give the sad news that he and his daughters mother/wife made the decision to separate and divorce.

We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually. As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are. Thank you, Sincerely & Respectfully, Samantha & Tyrese Gibson

Then it was reported that Tyrese left his car key-fob inside his Range Rover that he parked in his driveway, some thieves jumped in his whip then drove off. Thankfully the theft was caught on his home surveillance, his car was retrieved and the thieves were locked up within 3 hours, however Tyrese went to bail the thieves out. Why would he do all that? According to Tyrese it was all good they were ‘just out here tryna get money.’

Wooo wee that’s a lot…Oh and on top of all of that…Happy Birthday Tyrese may you have a blessed 2021, because clearly 2020 was not your friend.

