CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Sam Sylk Named Entrepreneur Of The Year By The Urban League CLE [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Sam Sylk at Sylk's Restaurant

Source: Sam Sylk / Sam Sylk

When you do works to not only better yourself and your family with a vision of uplifting your community with jobs as well as opportunity for them to become business owners themselves blessings will fall your way.

Sam Sylk radio personality on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland is the proud owner of the Sam Sylk’s Chicken and Fish franchise (6 locations) as well as his crown jewell Sylk’s restaurant and lounge in Maple Heights.  It was Sam’s vision not only to open businesses but a felt purpose to give back to the community of Cleveland, Ohio.  A vision that you not just get up and throw money at but a vision that requires hard work, education as well as the blessings from above.  A blessing that allowed Sam Sylk to open 2 restaurants in the middle of a pandemic.

And because of Sam Sylk’s tenacity to bring about change in the Cleveland area he was recently named the 2020 Entrepreneur Of The Year by The Urban League of Greater Cleveland.

Take a look at Sam Sylk’s acceptance speech in the video below (at the 37:45 minute mark) below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

cleveland radio personality , Entrepreneur Of The Year , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylks Chicken and Fish , Sylk's , Sylk's Restaurant , urban league of greater cleveland

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Family Of Keyon Harrold Jr Demand Assault Charges Be Filed After False Theft Charges
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…
 51 mins ago
12.30.20
Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"
R.I.P. Dawn Wells of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Fame Has…
 2 hours ago
12.30.20
Sam Sylk at Sylk's Restaurant
Sam Sylk Named Entrepreneur Of The Year By…
 3 hours ago
12.30.20
R&B Super Jam
Happy Birthday Tyrese: Divorce, Stolen Car, Thief Bailout,…
 4 hours ago
12.30.20
Exclusives
Close