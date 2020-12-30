Sam Sylk Named Entrepreneur Of The Year By The Urban League CLE [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

When you do works to not only better yourself and your family with a vision of uplifting your community with jobs as well as opportunity for them to become business owners themselves blessings will fall your way.

Sam Sylk radio personality on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland is the proud owner of the Sam Sylk’s Chicken and Fish franchise (6 locations) as well as his crown jewell Sylk’s restaurant and lounge in Maple Heights. It was Sam’s vision not only to open businesses but a felt purpose to give back to the community of Cleveland, Ohio. A vision that you not just get up and throw money at but a vision that requires hard work, education as well as the blessings from above. A blessing that allowed Sam Sylk to open 2 restaurants in the middle of a pandemic.

And because of Sam Sylk’s tenacity to bring about change in the Cleveland area he was recently named the 2020 Entrepreneur Of The Year by The Urban League of Greater Cleveland.

Take a look at Sam Sylk’s acceptance speech in the video below (at the 37:45 minute mark) below.

