THE BIJOU STAR FILES: Iyanla Vanzant Say’s Fixin Your’s Breaks Hers

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 1, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘I Don’t Want That Energy In My Life Anymore’ As She Explains ‘Fix My Life’ Exit… READ MORE

Nene Leakes Says She’s Organizing A March Outside Of ‘Racist Studios’ In 2021

Nene Leakes is continuing her fight against the racist mistreatment of black women. READ MORE

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn’t Loan Money To Friends & Family: I Only Give Money That I’m Willing To Give Away

Jada Pinkett Smith says that she does no loan people money. READ MORE

DIDDY THROWS JUSTIN’S MIAMI BDAY BASH …Custom Rolexes, Mask-Free

Nobody does December birthdays like Diddy — he toasted his son Justin Combs’ 27th with a luxury-filled bash in wide-open Miami. READ MORE

Megan Thee Stallion’s Deal With 1501 Could Be Settled With Roc Nation Soon, J. Prince Says

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion’s label and management team will be coming to an agreement soon. READ MORE

METEOROLOGIST HERE’S THE STRAIGHT POOP ON ICICLES… Stop Eating ‘Em

Actually, Iowa meteorologist Katie Nickolaou is the real party pooper here, because after seeing social media clips of folks chomping on icicles … she had to speak up. READ MORE

AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVER DROPS PACKAGE, PULLS HIS OUT & PEES… And It’s On Camera!!!

Talk about a piss-poor decision from an Amazon delivery driver … this one in Florida — shocker — where the driver was caught on video peeing in front of the customer’s apartment door. READ MORE

TIMES SQUARE NEW YEAR’S EVE J Lo, Pitbull and More …SALUTE FRONTLINE HEROES FOR 2021

There’s still a concert in Times Square tonight, but Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Machine Gun Kelly won’t be performing for drunken revelers … instead it’s all for 2020’s biggest heroes. READ MORE

‘BREAKIN’ STAR SHABBA-DOO DEAD AT 65

Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones, the famous breakdancer and star of the 1984 movie, “Breakin’,” has died…READ MORE

‘FRESH PRINCE’ STAR JANET HUBERT Slams Lori Loughlin …GOT OFF EASY BECAUSE SHE’S WHITE

The OG Aunt Viv is pissed … this time she’s taking aim at Lori Loughlin, claiming Hollywood’s about to reward her — after a super light prison sentence — simply because Lori’s white. READ MORE

BREONNA TAYLOR LMPD CHIEF FIRING TWO MORE COPS For Roles in Deadly Raid

Breonna’s family attorney, Ben Crump, wants to see punishments for the detectives go way beyond firings. READ MORE

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Spotted Traveling Together Again Right Before New Year’s Eve!

The pair was spotted traveling together just a day before Thanksgiving on their way to Atlanta. Today, it seems they’re going 2 for 2, cause the pair were caught traveling to Utah to seemingly spend New Year’s Eve together. READ MORE

Tory Lanez Buys Billboard In Times Square Proclaiming He’s “The Greatest Artist In The World”

Tory Lanez shared video of the massive billboard he recently bought in Times Square proclaiming to be the world’s greatest artist. READ MORE

Justin Bieber Reportedly Studying To Become A Minister At His Church

It’s already been established that 2020 was just full of curveballs and left turns so here’s just one more for you. Justin Bieber is reportedly studying to be a full-fledged minister at his church. READ MORE

Nicki Minaj Shares Details About Her Labor Experience & Motherhood

On Wednesday, Nicki Minaj took to social media to celebrate her son turning three months as she shared some never before seen maternity photos. She later went on over to Twitter to answer some question…READ MORE

Newly released body cam video shows officers delay in providing aid to Andre’ Hill after shooting

Adam Coy was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting Hill and failing to administer first aid for several minutes. READ MORE

Killer Mike Says Black People Deserve “Big Stake” In Weed Industry

Killer Mike is advocating for Blacks to receive a large share of the blossoming cannabis industry, especially in his home state of Georgia. READ MORE

