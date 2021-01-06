The Bijou Star Files: Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Accused Of Harassment

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 6, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

DRE SUFFERS BRAIN ANEURYSM… In ICU at L.A. Hospital

Dr. Dre is at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm … READ MORE

Dr. Dre Gives Fans an Update After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: ‘I’m Doing Great’

Dr. Dre took to Instagram to give fans an update on his health. READ MORE

DRE’S ESTRANGED WIFE HE’S LOADED WITH CASH & APPLE STOCK… Plenty to Pay Me!!!

Dr. Dre’s full of it if he says he doesn’t have the cash to keep supporting his estranged wife’s lifestyle … at least that’s what her accountant says in new legal docs. READ MORE

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Victim Accuses the Couple of Harassing Her: ‘Leave My Family the F*ck Alone’

The victim of Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, took to social media with an emotional video earlier this week accusing both Nicki and Kenneth of harassment. READ MORE

KIM AND KANYE In Marriage Counseling… DIVORCE ON THE TABLE

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been in marriage counseling, and we’ve learned the subject of divorce was looming for much of 2020, but they haven’t given up. READ MORE

JACOB BLAKE NO CHARGES FOR KENOSHA COP IN SHOOTING… D.A. CITES SELF-DEFENSE

The white police officer who shot Jacob Blake — an unarmed Black man — at point-blank range seven times won’t be criminally charged … and neither will any of the other cops involved. READ MORE

TYLER PERRY I NEVER GOT MY ABSENTEE BALLOT… But When There’s a Will, There’s a Way!!!

Tyler Perry wanted to vote in the Georgia runoff THIS BAD … he hopped on a jet and flew all the way to Georgia to cast his ballot in person … because his absentee ballot never showed up. READ MORE

2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19 Rising Numbers—Ceremony Likely Moved To March

Despite the Grammys initially scheduled to be held this month, the ceremony has now officially been postponed due to the rising numbers of COVID-19. READ MORE

Chinese Kitty Speaks Out After Viral Video Shows Her Getting Into An Altercation On A Flight–She Responds To Critics About Flying Coach With A Birkin Bag

Early Tuesday, Chinese Kitty’s name started to circulate throughout social media after a video of her throwing hands on a flight started to go viral. READ MORE

Author Eric Jerome Dickey Passes Away At Age 59

Author Eric Jerome Dickey has passed away at the age of 59, after battling an unknown illness. READ MORE

Tyrese Denies Locking Out His Estranged Wife & Says $20K A Month Is Too Much In Child Support

Samantha filed for divorce back in September, and in the petition, she alleges that a few weeks prior, Tyrese had cut her off financially and locked her and their 2-year-old daughter out of their Georgia home. READ MORE

New York City Nurse Among First To Be Fully Vaccinated With Second Pfizer-BioNTech Dose

New York City’s first vaccinated nurse is now among the first people to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 in the United States. READ MORE

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says He will Not Be Vaccinated Until Black, Hispanic, and Poor Get Vaccinated First

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

Chipotle Adds Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice To Menu

Chipotle Mexican Grill is adding a plant-based item to its menus nationwide. Freshly grilled riced cauliflower will be offered as an alternative to rice. READ MORE

Apple Working On Foldable iPhones

Apple is working on two foldable phone concepts. According to Economic Daily News, the phones have passed tests at the Foxconn factory, the world’s largest electronics provider. READ MORE

Shaq Shades NBA Player Rudy Gobert For Receiving $205M Contract Extension

During a recent appearance on the All Things Covered podcast, Shaquille O’Neal spoke about Rudy Gobert and his deal. READ MORE

Pizza Hut Offering “Nothing But Stuffed Crust”

It has been 25 years since Pizza Hut introduced stuffed crust pizza. To commemorate the occasion, they are offering a ring of cheese stuffed dough. READ MORE

Texas Church Shooting Leaves Pastor Dead and Two Others Injured, Suspect In Custody

A Texas pastor was fatally shot, and two others were injured on Sunday. READ MORE

Here is where the Georgia U.S. Senate races stand

The Associated Press projects Rev. Raphael Warnock as the winner of one of the runoff races. READ MORE

H&R Block, TurboTax confirm mix-up in 2nd stimulus payments, causing delays

According to H&R Block and TurboTax, customers who have used the IRS Get My Payment tracking tool may see their payment was sent to the wrong account. READ MORE

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, 2 other coaches and 2 players test positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches and two players have tested positive for COVID-19. READ MORE

Trump falsely claims Pence can decertify Biden’s win

The claim came on the eve of Vice President Pence presiding over a normally ceremonial gathering to announce the election results in Congress. READ MORE

Scammers Reportedly Stole $36 Billion in U.S. Unemployment Benefits

At least $36 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits have been stolen from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE

