Pittsburgh Steelers Won’t Allow Fans For Playoff Game vs. Cleveland Browns

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Cleveland Brown’s fans were elated after Sunday’s victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers not only because they are a rival but more importantly the win against them lifted our beloved football teams playoff curse by securing Cleveland a AFC Wild Card spot in the playoffs. A playoff spot that will have The Browns facing off with The Pittsburgh Steelers again only this time on the Steelers home turf of Heinz Field Stadium about a 2 hour away drive but Browns fans don’t pack up your mustard and ketchup yet because COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a flag on the play.

In a statement posted on social media, Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten explained that while the team planned to host around 5,500 spectators , Pennsylvania’s current order will only allow the team to host 2,500 fans on Sunday, meaning only friends and families of players will be allowed. [READ MORE]

Looking at the glass half full die hard Cleveland Browns fans will all have front row heated seats for Sundays game. #GoBrowns

Also On 93.1 WZAK: