LOCAL NEWS: Colossal Cupcakes to Relaunch Its Downtown Cleveland Location in March

Cleveland from the shoreline at Voinovich Bicentennial Park

Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

One of the businesses that was caught right in the middle of the late May riots is about to start back up once again.

Colossal Cupcakes has announced a date for when it will open back up its doors to the public in Downtown Cleveland, much to the delight of visitors and residents who love those giant treats.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The owner, Kelly Kandah, announced on Twitter they will welcome customers again on March 16, which also happens to be their nine year anniversary.

Kandah had planned to reopen much sooner but had to delay due to the amount of repairs.

She also added that funds from the City of Cleveland were able to provide to fix up the hot spot.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Mike Kline (notkalvin) and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Close