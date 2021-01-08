Trump Will Skip Out on Biden’s Inauguration As He Mentioned in One of His Tweets

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Current President Donald Trump has announced that he will not be attending the Washington D.C. inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden when it takes place on Jan. 20.

Trump finally made it known to his followers and fans on his Twitter account in a single sentence.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

A lot of people are not surprised by this move.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Traditionally, outgoing Presidents host presidents-elect at the White House prior to formally ceding power at the inauguration ceremony. President Barack Obama hosted President Donald Trump prior to his inauguration in 2017.

Biden mentioned in his press conference on Jan. 8 that he is in favor of Trump’s absence.

“Only thing we’ve ever agreed on,” is what the former Vice President mentioned to the press.

It was mentioned in reports on Jan. 7 that current Vice President Mike Pence does plan on attending the inauguration, though it is not official as of right now.

This all comes after all of the “violence and high tensions during the current transition of power,” along with “thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building” that brought the counting of the Electoral College votes to a temporary stop that would certify Biden’s victory as the next President of the United States. After several hours of delay, Biden’s win was secure.

While five people had died during the unrest, Trump told those who took part in the riots that he “loves them” and to “remember the day forever.”

All of those events lead to his social media platforms being suspended “temporarily.”

