LOCAL NEWS: Macy’s Great Lakes Mall and Richland Mall Locations to Shut Down

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Macy’s has announced it is closing down 36 stores nationwide due to an “economic downfall.”

Two of the locations are right in Northeast Ohio and they are Great Lakes Mall in Mentor and Richland Mall in Mansfield.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close our Richland Mall location. This closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020,” the Macy’s representative told 3News. “The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Richland Mall is honored to have served our customers and the community over the past 51 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Polaris Fashion Place, online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app.”

Both the Mentor and Mansfield stores are hosting clearance sales that should last for three months.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Area 52 Advertising Inc and Getty Images