CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Queen Latifah Starring in New Show on CBS ‘The Equalizer’ [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Miracles From Heaven' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Back in the 80’s CBS ran a show for four years titled ‘The Equalizer’ then it became a hit movie with Denzel Washington playing the leading character, now it appears that the show is being resurrected for television and The Queen herself, Queen Latifah, is going to be the star.  Queen Latifah walking in the footsteps of Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, will be serving as one of the executive producers of the project via her Flavor Unit production company with CBS Television Studios

Dana Owens, the 50 year old multifaceted Hip Hop star, Queen Latifah, will star as Robyn McCall aka the person you call when you can’t call 911, a divorced single mother with a mysterious past out for vengeance on the behalf of others while taking on her own enemies.

The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah twill premiere on CBS on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Take a look at the official trailer below.

Ladies First: Twitter Reacts To Queen Latifah Starring In New ‘The Equalizer’ Series
15 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

CBS , official trailer , queen latifah , The Equalizer

Videos
Latest
Macy’s tree lighting in Downtown Crossings.
Keri Hilson Takes Issue Twitter’s Ban on 45…
 30 mins ago
01.11.21
Wild Card Round - Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns Celebrated Historic Win on FaceTime With…
 56 mins ago
01.11.21
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Miracles From Heaven' - Arrivals
Queen Latifah Starring in New Show on CBS…
 1 hour ago
01.11.21
Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Business Meeting and Democratic Push For Removal of Confederate Monuments
Folks Think Someone Knew About Capitol Hill Attack…
 1 hour ago
01.11.21
Exclusives
Close