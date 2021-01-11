CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Keri Hilson Takes Issue Twitter’s Ban on 45 and Users Weren’t Having It!

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Late Show with David Letterman

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

After the infamous and catastrophic march-turned-riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that resulted in five deaths, one famous Twitter account was permanently removed to prevent further spreads of violence and hate.

From Complex:

While social media was celebrating Donald Trump’s Twitter ban, Hilson took to Instagram where she questioned if it was ethical to limit the sitting president’s “freedom of speech.”

Not surprisingly, reaction against Hilson’s opinion were swift as users were quick to condemn her immediately:

They took to social media where they ripped the singer for not taking Trump’s actions into consideration or fully understanding the power the president has to communicate with the country outside of Twitter.

Here is the original Instagram story from Hilson:

Now, here is the reaction from everyone else:

Hilson tried to straighten things out in a post on The Shade Room’s Instagram post after getting criticized for what appeared to have been defending Trump.

Meanwhile, Twitter is not the only social media platform that Trump has not been able to use:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Boston and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of CBS Photo Archive and Getty Images

Third through Sixth Picture, First and Second Gif, First through Fourth Video and First through Tenth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Seventh Picture Courtesy of Instagram, The Shade Room and Complex

Keri Hilson Caped For Donald Trump, Promptly Gathered By Her Bozo Heels
11 photos

Videos
Latest
Wild Card Round - Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns Celebrated Historic Win on FaceTime With…
 26 mins ago
01.11.21
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Miracles From Heaven' - Arrivals
Queen Latifah Starring in New Show on CBS…
 54 mins ago
01.11.21
Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Business Meeting and Democratic Push For Removal of Confederate Monuments
Folks Think Someone Knew About Capitol Hill Attack…
 1 hour ago
01.11.21
Lori Harvey Appreciation Post: Fashion And Finesse Is…
 4 hours ago
01.11.21
Exclusives
Close