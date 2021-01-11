HBO’s ‘Sex and The City’ to Return Without Kim Cattrall

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

“Carrie Bradshaw” is coming back to the small screen!

HBO is bringing back its beloved late 1990’s/early 2000’s comedy ‘Sex and the City,’ though it will be on the streaming platform HBO Max. Three of the main cast members are coming back.

From Uproxx:

The news was broken by star Sarah Jessica Parker, who took to Instagram to reveal a new short teaser, showing a much-changed New York City, as well as Carrie’s famous typing. Mind you, nothing’s shot yet: The production will begin in the spring, and the revival will run only 10 episodes. What’s more, this abbreviated catch-up will only feature Parker’s Carrie, Kristin Davis’ Charlotte, and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda.

Not coming back for the revival is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha on the show and its two movies.

To follow Cattrall’s lack of interest in continuing with the series, just look at her one-sided feud with Parker. She has also “suggested the role be recast should they exhume it.” That last part might be unlikely.

‘Sex’ originally ran on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. It later spun off the first movie in 2008 and its sequel in 2010. A third movie was planned, but was cancelled in 2017.

The upcoming new version is set to follow the characters in their fifties.

