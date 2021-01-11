CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lana Del Rey Is At It Again With Her Tone Deaf and Defensive Words

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Day 2 - Glastonbury Festival

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty

Singer Lana Del Rey is never one to shy away from shocking others when it making statements in both her music and social media posts.

Now, she is under fire for a comment she made on one of her latest posts on her Instagram page.

From Complex:

In a comment posted under the original front cover post, Lana said she’s “always been extremely inclusive without even trying to” and appeared to reference the blowback she got last year about her widely trashed statement in which she specifically called out Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and other artists.

“I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today,” Del Rey said before adding “as it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that [sic].”

That’s not all.  She even took it several steps further:

Later on in the comment, Lana named some of her friends, before stating her best friends and boyfriends “have been rappers.”

She even said that she was “literally changing the world” with her music when she was talking about the U.S. Capitol riots.

Here is her full comment below:

It appears that Del Rey only made things worse with that “rappers” comments and users were quick to criticize her for it.

This latest controversy is not exactly the way Del Rey and her team wanted to kick her her new album.

We shall see how she will handle this one like compared to last year.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jim Dyson and Getty Images

Third and Sixth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Complex

Fourth through Fifth and Seventh through Eleventh Picture, First through Third Video and First through Ninth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive
7 photos

Videos
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8
Lana Del Rey Is At It Again With…
 3 hours ago
01.11.21
US-EMMYS-SEX CAST
HBO’s ‘Sex and The City’ to Return Without…
 4 hours ago
01.11.21
Macy’s tree lighting in Downtown Crossings.
Keri Hilson Takes Issue Twitter’s Ban on 45…
 5 hours ago
01.11.21
Wild Card Round - Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns Celebrated Historic Win on FaceTime With…
 5 hours ago
01.11.21
Exclusives
Close