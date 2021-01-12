CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trump Is Going Down While CNN’s Abby Phillip Is Moving Up

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

US-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-POLITICS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Congratulations is in order as it is being reported that CNN’s political contributor Abby Phillip is moving up the ladder, as she will be the new anchor of “Inside Politics Sunday” from 8-9 a.m. on CNN, replacing John King starting January 24th.

(John King will continue to host Inside Politics with John King weekdays)

The 32 year old Abby Phillip is known for her remaining calm under pressure giving a soothing presentation to the harsh realities of politics in the world today, she is also known as the reporter who Donald Trump told that she “asks a lot of stupid questions.”

Abby Phillip is a Afro-Trinidadian, Virginia native that graduated from Harvard in 2010 then joined team CNN in 2017 earning the respect of her colleagues by always remaining calm, cool and collective no matter whether she is being disrespected by the soon to be double impeached ex-president, being attacked by a lizard on live television or standing flatfooted in a wind storm while delivering the news as if she were standing in an indoor controlled environment.

Donald Trump I guess Abby Phillip wasn’t as stupid as you thought she was.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Abby Phillip , cnn , Inside Politics Sunday

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8
Lana Del Rey Is At It Again With…
 18 hours ago
01.11.21
US-EMMYS-SEX CAST
HBO’s ‘Sex and The City’ to Return Without…
 19 hours ago
01.11.21
Macy’s tree lighting in Downtown Crossings.
Keri Hilson Takes Issue Twitter’s Ban on 45…
 20 hours ago
01.11.21
Wild Card Round - Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns Celebrated Historic Win on FaceTime With…
 20 hours ago
01.11.21
Exclusives
Close