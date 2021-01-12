LOCAL NEWS: Justin Bibb to Officially Run for Cleveland’s Mayoral Election

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The next local election is going to get interesting as a lot of individuals are considering a run for the position of Cleveland mayor. Yet, not all who wants to run would have the resources, supporters and finances to actually do such a move.

One person, however, has actually managed to be successful in having those three areas and thus declaring a bid to run the city.

Justin Bibb has announced that he is entering the Cleveland mayoral race and has launched his campaign on Jan. 12. He has raised close to $200,000 as of right now.

This is going to be one of the most interesting local elections in years.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The pandemic and the economic wreckage in its wake, rising violent crime and city departments full of mismanagement make 2021 the most consequential city year in decades. So the race this year could shape the region’s future, testing new ideas amid a pandemic and bring change of leadership at City Hall after 16 years.

Bibb said he’s running because of a lack of energy and big ideas among city leaders. He tells WKYC that for the city “to truly live up to its potential, we truly need to have a sense of urgency and bold, new, dynamic leadership to move our city forward.” The mayoral race is different than the traditional election calendar. It is two months before November, not several months, and it includes candidates of multiple political parties in the same electoral race. Bibb would not get specifically address current Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, saying he has “a lot of respect and admiration for the mayor” and that the race is “about the future. My grandma can’t keep fighting by herself. And she needs she needs a mayor. And the city is going to go to work for her every single day.” He might not be the only the candidate this year as Dennis Kucinich, who was once the city’s mayor in the late 1970’s, and Kevin Kelley are also considering running for the same position to challenge Jackson if he chooses to run for another term. As for Mayor Jackson, who has already served four terms, he yet to announce whether or not he will for re-election. Bibb is a “distant relative” of legendary Cleveland anchor and reporter Leon Bibb, who has worked at WEWS News 5 and WKYC 3News for over 40 years. To read more about Bibb, click here. Here is Bibb’s announcement below: Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Mike Kline (notkalvin) and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Second Video Courtesy of Facebook and WKYC 3News Cleveland