Azealia Banks Decided to Try and Bring Her Dead Cat Back to Life

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you thought that 2021 will start without anything involving Azealia Banks, you were wrong.

The rapper has once again caught attention for all the wrong reasons on social media and is trending for her most disturbing move yet.

From Uproxx:

The “212” rapper, who has been more well-known in recent years for her feuds with other celebrities and interest in the occult, posted a video to her Instagram Story of her digging up and boiling her dead cat Lucifer, apparently in an effort to bring it back to life. All jokes aside, the video was quickly deleted, but nothing is ever truly deleted on the internet (we aren’t posting it here, but you can find it on Twitter — you shouldn’t, though).

Still, that didn’t stop users from making their reactions known for their disgust on what Banks was trying to do in her latest bizarre social media postings.

Me checking to see why Azealia Banks is trending. pic.twitter.com/lJPw6BjvCp — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 12, 2021

the cats at the adoption center when they see azealia banks come in pic.twitter.com/7lGbmLDppR — Boo Union (@sailorsmina) January 12, 2021

the mice in azealia banks kitchen watching the cat be made into a soup pic.twitter.com/OS355RjCdV — rat (@rat_goblin) January 12, 2021

Azealia Banks’ cat looking down form heaven right now pic.twitter.com/6APNe7BbxN — Mrs Phil Perry (@MrsPhilPerry) January 12, 2021

taylor stay away from azealia banks!!! pic.twitter.com/xScLTcn8JJ — josh ❀ (@getwellstupdhoe) January 12, 2021

how mfs goin be when azealia banks says she eats pussy: pic.twitter.com/TYIRVGMgbC — kelvin🔮👁🧘🏾‍♂️ (@RIPSMF) January 12, 2021

Banks is no stranger to controversy whether online or in person. Ever since “212” came onto the music scene in 2012, she has managed to let her talents fall by the wayside with her nonsense through her words and mouth.

Her feuds with numerous celebrities have made a lot of people, outside of her diehard fans, forget about her releases.

Now this extremely latest creepy move involving dead cat will make those remember that and her bizarre ramblings more than her songs.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jim Dyson and Getty Images

Third and Fourth Picture, First through Fourth Video and First through Sixth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx