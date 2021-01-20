Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis ft Babyface ‘He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It’ #FIRE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Music is ageless, timeless and as we learned from the elements sounds never dissipate, they, only recreate in another place. So what happens when you take an 11 time winning, 49 time nominated Grammy Award musical artist and pair him up with 5 time winning, 23 time nominated Grammy Award legendary duo that produced other Grammy award winning singers? Musical greatness that is absolute FIRE!!

Here’s an unnoticed musical history fact, as many hits albums as Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis has produced since the 80’s they have never produced one of their own. So now in the year of 2021 at the ages of 60ish Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis felt like answering the question “What Time Is It?”, time to drop a debut album. An album that the legendary duo promises to have “iconic collaborations spanning their influential discography”.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis new album (the title hasn’t been released as of yet) is said to drop later on this year but they decided to tease us with a taste of a single of the album titled ‘He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It’ featuring Babyface with a live performance on Jimmy Fallon.

