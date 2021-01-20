Round 4: Wendy Williams Checks Her Brother Tommy On TV Again [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ding, ding it’s time for round 4, well at least we think that’s the round we are in, between television/radio host Wendy Williams and her brother Tommy. We are just guessing, but this probably is not what her mothers last wishes was.

In round one: Tommy Williams took to his own social media to say his sister daytime television star, Wendy Williams, skipped out on their mothers funeral however he was thankful that her ex-husband Kevin Hunter was able to make it and be there for their family.

In round two: Wendy Williams took to her television show to cluck like a duck while summonsing her mom to tell her brother Tommy he nor his wife don’t want to come for her.

In Round three: Tommy Williams was like look I ain’t never scared and took to his own social media again to say not only did Wendy Williams miss the funeral claiming she had to work but she missed it to have dinner with Kevin Hunter and their son. Tommy claims Wendy was at the wake but not the funeral.

Now that brings us to round four.

Wendy Williams armed with her national television studio for The Wendy Williams show let her tea cup totally spill letting her brother Tommy Williams have it with a haymaker.

“Tommy, I talked to daddy… Tommy you know I was at mommy’s service and you know that you fist fought a loving member of our family who’s half your age… You started a fight over an open casket with mother right there and thank God we were at a civilized funeral home, where they helped shield my mother’s casket from being knocked over,”

Wendy Williams also mentioned what her mother was wearing at her Homegoing service and that her mother wanted her ex-husband Kevin Hunter at the funeral.

Stay tuned for round 5? OH, BTW, Wendy Williams: The Movie, premieres Saturday, January 30 on Lifetime. Take a look at the video below.

