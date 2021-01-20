Meena Harris Dressed Her Daughters In Matching Coats Just Like Auntie Kamala And Their Grandma Did In This Touching Throwback Photo

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There is no woman more proud of Madame Vice President Kamala Harris than her niece Meena Harris. Throughout our new VP’s career, Meena Harris has been her auntie’s biggest cheerleader. It is through her social media account, we get to witness Kamala Harris’ personality behind the scenes.

Personally, I’m grateful to experience our Vice President through Meena Harris’ eyes. That boastful, familiar emotion you get when you watch your auntie go off and do something great is a feeling we’ve all felt before. Black women everywhere are cheering for their mythical Black aunt, who just took on a role that will change the face of American politics.

Special coats to look just like Auntie’s. pic.twitter.com/3WHaysbj4A — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

To further personalize this moment, Meena took to social media to share a family photo of Kamala Harris, her sister Maya, their father Donald, their mother Shyamala, and another woman who I assume to be Kamala’s grandmother. The picture shows the sisters dressed in matching animal print coats.

Meena also shared a photo of her two daughters from today’s inauguration, dressed in matching coats. So many correlations can be made behind the intention of the coordinating outfits. For one, these photos speak to the path our VP is creating for everyone woman who comes after her. During the time that Kamala and her sister Maya snapped that family photo, the possibility of a Black Vice President did not exist. After today’s inauguration, we witnessed the progression of Black women which now extends the opportunity for other women of color to dream bigger.

Meena’s girls, along with the rest of the world, are gawking at the historical moments that occurred today. They’ll look back on these photos of them in matching jackets and remember the reason behind the image. Because of women like Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Stacey Abrams, we can dream bigger and execute the impossible.

