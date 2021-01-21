CLOSE
Tamia And Debra Cox Slay ‘Count On Me’ By Whitney Houston And CeCe Winans

Tamia In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

You have to have a special somethin somethin in your spirit to even want to cover anything sang be the late great Whitney Houston, but your lyrical anointing would have to be off the charts to stand flat footed and actually pull it off.  Now imagine the dynamic duo of Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans belting out that classic hit from the Waiting To Exhale soundtrack ‘Count On Me’, who could possible cover that?  It’s one thing to find someone to be Whitney then to find a CeCeWinans too?  What two lyrical kindred souls could do that?  How about Tamia and Debra Cox!!

R&B singers Tamia and Debra Cox decided to turn the daytime talk show ‘The Talk’ into ‘The Sang’, when they flawless belted out the Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans classic duet ‘Count On Me’.

Take a listen to Tamia And Debra Cox slay ‘Count On Me’ in the below and believe you me, it’s going to have you shouting!!

