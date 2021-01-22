CLOSE
Entertainment News
Amanda Gorman Speaks On Making Inaugural History [VIDEO]

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

22 year old Los Angeles native, Amanda Gorman said she was a skinny black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother, can dream of becoming president only to find herself reciting for one.  Amanda Gorman’s literary manifestation was that she was making history by being the youngest poet to recite at a presidential inauguration, whose show stopping viral moment has solidified her place in history books and grand her name to be uttered along with great legendary poets of the past such as Maya Angelou.

In an interview Amanda Gorman spoke about being hand picked by Jill Biden, and not thinking that the presidential inaugural committee would trust her with such an honor.  Amanda Gorman also shared that she has a speech impediment and how if she wrote that poem 3 years ago she wouldn’t have been able to say it.  Amanda also wore a special gift while bringing the world to their knees with her self written poem ‘The Hill We Climb’, a gift that was a source of inspiration and who gave it to her.

Can you imagine raising a child to be as wise as Amanda Gorman?

Take listen to Robin Roberts interview with Amanda Gorman below

