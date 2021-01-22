The Bijou Star Files: Luenell Calls Dr. Dre A ‘Notorious Woman Beater’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 22, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Luenell Calls Dr. Dre A ‘Notorious Woman Beater’: It Seems Like You Can Get A Pass If You’re Popular

Comedian Luenell doesn’t want rapper/producer Dr. Dre‘s alleged violent past with women to be overlooked because he is famous. Read More

ANTHONY FAUCI UNCHAINED!!! No More Anti-Science B.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci held his breath for months with Donald Trump, but he’s now fully exhaled and is having a hard time hiding his glee over the change in administrations. Read More

BERNIE SANDERS GETS BASEBALL CARD TREATMENT After Inauguration Moment

Time to make some room in the binders, collectors … Bernie Sanders is now getting a baseball card based on his ‘fit at Wednesday’s inauguration — and it’s pretty amazing!! Read More

SOULJA BOY SUED WOMAN ALLEGES 2 YEARS OF ABUSE …Sexual Battery, Beatings

A woman who says Soulja Boy hired her to be his personal assistant claims he raped and assaulted her for nearly 2 years .. but he denies laying a hand on her. Read More

YFN LUCCI Requests Bond in Murder Case …I HAVE 4 KIDS AND A MOM TO SUPPORT!!!

YFN Lucci’s hoping to get out of lockup to take care of his kids and his mom … even though he’s facing some serious charges for his alleged role in a homicide. Read More

SHAQ Hired By GA Sheriff’s Office THE BIG COMMUNITY RELATIONS DIRECTOR

The Big Aristotle is now The Big Community Relations Director … Shaquille O’Neal has been hired for the role by a sheriff’s office in Georgia!! Read More

JOE EXOTIC GUESS I’M ‘TOO GAY’ TO GET A PARDON!!! Rips Trump for the Snub

Joe Exotic’s lack of being guilty and abundance of being gay is why he didn’t get a pardon from Trump … according to the ‘Tiger King’ star himself. Read More

KODAK BLACK SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE STILL PENDING …Despite Trump Commutation

Kodak Black is getting out of federal prison thanks to Donald Trump, but prosecutors in South Carolina are still ready to aggressively pursue a sexual assault case against him. Read More

KWAME KILPATRICK DETROIT’S DISGRACED EX-MAYOR RELEASED After Trump Commutation

Donald Trump’s final piece of Presidential biz has Detroit’s imprisoned ex-Mayor, Kwame Kilpatrick, enjoying his first taste of freedom in 7 years. Read More

DaniLeigh Goes On Twitter Rant To Address Backlash From Her New Song ‘Yellow Bone’

Just when it seemed like the controversy around DaniLeigh’s “Yellow Bone” song calmed down, the mother of DaBaby’s children MeMe seemingly added her two cents to the trending topic. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Reports That Allege She Dropped Charges Against Tory Lanez

On Thursday, social media decided to run with a screenshot that read, “No Information Found,” as it related to the case. Obviously annoyed by the misinformation, Megan went to Twitter and made it known that the rumors were false. Read More

Lil Kim Names Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Biopic: “I Love Teyana, There’s Nobody Else In The Industry”

Lil Kim said that she would have no other than Teyana Taylor play her in a biopic about her life. Read More

NBA Youngboy’s Mother Reveals Yaya Mayweather Named Her Baby Boy Kentrell Jr.

After Yaya revealed that she had given birth to their baby boy! She has yet to show his face to the world, nor has she revealed his name. Read More

Thanks to videos, Girl Scout cookie sales are soaring

Cookie lovers, you know what time of year it is. Think Thin Mints, Trefoils, and Do-si-dos. Read More

LAMAR ODOM CRUSHES BOXING TRAINING SESSION… Ahead Of Celeb Fight

Here it is — the very first footage of Lamar Odom training for his highly-anticipated celebrity boxing match … and the dude looks like he’s ready to go!! Read More

Dr. Fauci Says It’s A ‘Liberating’ Feeling No Longer Working Trump And His Administration

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that he feels better that he no longer works underneath Donald Trump’s administration. Read More

300 Blooming Trees Will Be Added To Atlanta Park To Honor Rep. John Lewis

An Atlanta park is set to receive hundreds of beautiful blooming trees in a living tribute to the late Congressman John Lewis. Read More

$731.1 Million Powerball Jackpot Ticket Sold In Maryland

The winning ticket for the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot was sold in Lonaconing, Maryland at Coney Market. Read More

Ledisi And Columbus Short To Play Mahalia Jackson and Martin Luther Jr. In Upcoming Biopic

American singer Ledisi is set to play Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson in a new biopic alongside Columbus Short, who will star as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Read More

Natalie Nunn & Tommie Lee To Fight In Celebrity Boxing Match

Former Bad Girls Clubreality star Natalie Nunn is allegedly fighting former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tommie Lee in a celebrity boxing match. Read More

DaBaby & 42 Dugg Seemingly Agree To Help Bail Woman Out From Jail Who Murdered The Man Accused Of Killing Her Younger Brother

DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, and rapper 42 Dugg, born Dion Hayes, appear to be teaming up to help bail a woman out of jail. Read More

Porsha Williams Defends Comments About ‘Picking’ Ex-Fiancé Dennis McKinley To Father Her Child: Women Need To Pick The Right Men!

Porsha Williams is doubling down on her comments about choosing her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley to father her child. Read More

Saweetie Says She Knew Quavo Loved Her When He Gave Her the Last Piece of Chicken

Quavo gave Saweetie a $500,000 Bentley — but she says it was a much cheaper gift that really signified his love. Read More

Nas Says He’s “Honored” to Have Had Rap Beef With JAY-Z [Video]

Nas and JAY-Z have worked and partied together over the years, but true rap fans know they weren’t always as friendly as they are today. Read More

Dallas Martin Named President of Asylum Records

Veteran A&R Dallas Martin has been appointed president of Asylum Records, an imprint of Warner Music Group. Read More

