Cardi B Has Some Thoughts on QAnon Congresswoman’s Attempts to Impeach President Biden

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

President Joe Biden has only been in office since Jan. 20 and already a member of Congress wants him impeached.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is one of the many believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory, had announced she would file articles of impeachment against President Biden.

From Uproxx:

Sure enough, on his first full day in office, she did just that. Ultimately, she doesn’t have a lot of supporters in this quest and it will likely end up going nowhere.

Now speaking on Greene’s mission to get rid of President Biden is Cardi B, who happens to be “on board with the Biden administration” as are a lot of people.

Cardi took to her Twitter account wondering what a lot of people were thinking when news of an impeachment idea came out.

You know she’s not on board with Greene’s attempt, though she was pleased to see news regarding former President Donald Trump being impeached for the second time.

Cardi was also joking on whether she would perform at the Inauguration saying “Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment ….maybe next time.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

