CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Celebrates Birth of Endangered Tigers [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Bengal tiger cubs in Istanbul's Lion Park

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

We know that Carole Baskin is just smiling from ear to ear with this news, and possibly ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic that is sad that Trump didn’t pardon him but is holding out on hopes that President Joe Biden will, for the first time in 20 years, The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of two endangered species, Amur tiger cubs who were actually born on December 24th and 25th, 2020.  (see video below)

The news was finally shared after the baby cubs have finally opened their eyes and begun to walk.   The male and female Amur cubs are being cared for at the Zoo’s Sarah Allison Steffee Center for Zoological Medicine. It is also being reported that the proud parents named Zoya and Hector are doing well. Read More

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Amur Cubs , birth , Cleveland , Cleveland Metroparks Zoo , Endangered Tigers

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
City skyline and the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland.
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Makes Top 15 in List…
 2 hours ago
01.28.21
Andra Day
Andra Day Started Smoking & Drinking To Play…
 3 hours ago
01.28.21
Bengal tiger cubs in Istanbul's Lion Park
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Celebrates Birth of Endangered Tigers…
 6 hours ago
01.28.21
Police vehicle stop a speeding motorist on a dark road
CLE Police Release ‘Both’ Frank Q. Jackson Bodycams…
 7 hours ago
01.28.21
Exclusives
Close