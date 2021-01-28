Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Celebrates Birth of Endangered Tigers [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We know that Carole Baskin is just smiling from ear to ear with this news, and possibly ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic that is sad that Trump didn’t pardon him but is holding out on hopes that President Joe Biden will, for the first time in 20 years, The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of two endangered species, Amur tiger cubs who were actually born on December 24th and 25th, 2020. (see video below)

The news was finally shared after the baby cubs have finally opened their eyes and begun to walk. The male and female Amur cubs are being cared for at the Zoo’s Sarah Allison Steffee Center for Zoological Medicine. It is also being reported that the proud parents named Zoya and Hector are doing well. Read More

