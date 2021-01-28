TUNE IN: Building Black Cleveland, Funding Black-Led Community Building

On Thursday, February 11th at 6:30 pm, join the Cleveland Black Futures Fund and Radio One for an important town hall on Building Black Cleveland. Tune in on Z107.9, 93.1 WZAK and Praise 94.5 Facebook pages or on Z107.9 ‘s YouTube Page to learn how the fund can support local, Black-led nonprofits that serve the Black community in Cleveland. #BlackFuturesFundCLE
Panelists include:
- Courtenay A. Barton, Program Director for Arts & Culture and Racial Equity Initiatives, Cleveland Foundation
- Constance Hill-Johnson, Board Member, Cleveland Foundation
- Treye Johnson, Regional Outreach Manager, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
- Shanelle Smith Whigham, Vice President, Sustainability & Social Impact, KeyBank
Click HERE to learn more about the Cleveland Black Futures Fund.
