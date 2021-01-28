LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Makes Top 15 in List of Best Cities for Filmmakers

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Land appears to be basking in the spotlight a lot more, especially when it comes to making movies.

According to MovieMaker, Cleveland was ranked at number 14 among 25 of the best cities for filmmakers to work and live for movie projects. That list was also brought to attention locally by the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Since 2009, over 150 productions have filmed in Northeast Ohio. While Los Angeles and New York City will always be known as notable movie cities, MovieMaker said strict lockdowns due to the coronavirus have opened up filmmakers to other cities for filming.

Two of the most recent profiles that were shot in the Cleveland area, “Cherry, starring Tom Holland and directed by hometown heroes Joe and Anthony Russo, and Judas and the Black Messiah, directed by Shaka King and starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield,” were singled out as projects that got the city a lot of positive press.

Another Ohio city, Cincinnati, came in at number 13.

The top ten places for filmmakers are Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Montreal, Miami, Boston and Calgary, Alberta.

