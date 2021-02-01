13 Ways to Celebrate Black History Month In Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today is the first day of Black History Month 2021 and although there may be a pandemic, if 2020 taught us/others anything, this month is crucial to educating everyone about the history of people of color in this country because if you don’t know your past you are doomed to repeat it. In the words of the legendary Bob Marley In this bright future you can’t forget your past. It is also important that we celebrate this month to give thanks to those that came before us.

‘We ain’t what we oughta be. We ain’t what we want to be. We ain’t what we gonna be. But, thank God, we ain’t what we was.’ – Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

Destination Cleveland has outlined a number of different ways you can celebrate throughout the month of February in Northeast Ohio, highlighting events from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to Karamu House and more. (read more)

“Black Clevelanders have and continue to create change and foster innovation in the community, the country and across the world,”

Karamu House: The Impact of “Shuffle Along”: Feb. 1-28. Karamu House, America’s oldest Black producing theatre Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: This year, Clevelanders can enjoy the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Black History Month Celebration in-person or virtually through the “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment exhibit. FOR MORE

