Eric B Responds To Allegedly Ruining Wendy Williams Credit Over A Rental Car

The Wendy Williams what a mess movie and documentary on Lifetime dropped on Sunday since the the tea filled spilling of a movie aired many people have taken to social media to throw down some picker quicker uppers on the tea that she spilled. Although Method Man’s alleged hot tube scene did not make it into the movie, the real Mrs. Smith released a 1, 2 check-up Wendy let me let you know what’s up statement. Now Eric B, from the legendary rap duo Eric B and Rakim, heard about how Wendy Williams dragged him in the movie which led him to think of master plan, then dropped a photo of him and his Roll’s (with personalized plates) with a message to Wendy ‘Damn I Need A Rental’ the pushed post, symbolizing that Eric B was paid in full.

To hilarious I laughed to well it made for great Tv But the truth is something different Try that !!!!!!!

If you missed the movie Wendy Williams spent quite a bit of time detailing that she and Eric B were boo’s however Eric B didn’t have any whips so Wendy Williams lent him hers only to become furious when he brought her car back late causing her to be late for her radio gig that she is never late for. According to the movie Wendy Williams figured out a solution to Eric B’s transportation issue and that was to rent him a car with her credit card. The problem was Eric B never returned the car, ran up her credit and allegedly ruined her credit.

Makes you kind of wonder who’s next to respond and will any of theses responses become a court issue?

Take a look at Eric B’s post below

