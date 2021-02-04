CLOSE
Cleveland Legend Sports Talk Host Les Levine Has Passed Age 74

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

Prayers are in order as it has been reported that a Cleveland radio legend has passed, Cleveland native, sports radio talk host Les Levine, at the age of 74.

“The Self-Proclaimed Voice of Truth and Reason,” Les Levine who covered Cleveland sports on radio and television airwaves for decades across multiple stations passing was confirmed by his family, saying that Les Levine passed after being hospitalized for a week.  The Cleveland legend had Parkinson’s disease for several years, but continued to work until late December of 2020.

We will be keeping Les Levine’s his wife Allison, two children, two stepchildren, multiple grandchildren as well as his radio family and fans uplifted in our prayers.  Read More

